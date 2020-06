Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Freshly Updated thru-out with granite counters, over-sized hard tile in all living and wet area includingkitchen. Interior painting completed last week. Both bathrooms have been recently renovated / remodeled.Soaring ceilings and massive stone fireplace in family room. Location, location, location. All 3 level schoolsclose-by plus 2 minutes west of IH-35 for easy access. Covered rear wooden deck patio is perfect forentertaining and backyard BBQ's. New laminate wood flooring in all bedrooms.