1713 Rosenborough Lane South

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool 24hr maintenance

Spacious home in highly desirable gated community, completely remodeled last year. Quartz kitchen counters, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, double oven. Washer/dryer included, gas fireplace, downstairs office & giant open area upstairs. Nest system includes doorbell camera, thermostats & 2 smoke detectors. Breakfast room plus separate dining room. Master suite includes alcove, large walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower. Walk to Gattis Elementary, community pool and playground. No pets.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Lease term 14–26 months, negotiable. Security deposit $1995. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.