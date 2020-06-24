All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1713 Rosenborough Lane South

1713 S Rosenborough Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1713 S Rosenborough Ln, Round Rock, TX 78665
Round Rock Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Spacious home in highly desirable gated community, completely remodeled last year. Quartz kitchen counters, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, double oven. Washer/dryer included, gas fireplace, downstairs office & giant open area upstairs. Nest system includes doorbell camera, thermostats & 2 smoke detectors. Breakfast room plus separate dining room. Master suite includes alcove, large walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower. Walk to Gattis Elementary, community pool and playground. No pets.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Lease term 14–26 months, negotiable. Security deposit $1995. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Rosenborough Lane South have any available units?
1713 Rosenborough Lane South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Rosenborough Lane South have?
Some of 1713 Rosenborough Lane South's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Rosenborough Lane South currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Rosenborough Lane South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Rosenborough Lane South pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Rosenborough Lane South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1713 Rosenborough Lane South offer parking?
No, 1713 Rosenborough Lane South does not offer parking.
Does 1713 Rosenborough Lane South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 Rosenborough Lane South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Rosenborough Lane South have a pool?
Yes, 1713 Rosenborough Lane South has a pool.
Does 1713 Rosenborough Lane South have accessible units?
No, 1713 Rosenborough Lane South does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Rosenborough Lane South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Rosenborough Lane South does not have units with dishwashers.
