1713 Rosenborough Lane South

Amenities
Spacious home in highly desirable gated community, completely remodeled last year. Quartz kitchen counters, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, double oven. Washer/dryer included, gas fireplace, downstairs office & giant open area upstairs. Nest system includes doorbell camera, thermostats & 2 smoke detectors. Breakfast room plus separate dining room. Master suite includes alcove, large walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower. Walk to Gattis Elementary, community pool and playground. No pets.
Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Lease term 14–26 months, negotiable. Security deposit $1995. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.