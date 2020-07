Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1603 Mills Meadow Drive Available 02/12/19 Great 3/2 in Round Rock with no back Neighbors on Cul-de-Sac - Great home at a great price! Clean well taken care of home with real wood floors in living room and bedrooms. Master bath has double vanity. In cul-de-sac with no back neighbors.



(RLNE4070824)