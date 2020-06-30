All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:05 PM

1542 Lorson Loop

1542 Lorson Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1542 Lorson Loop, Round Rock, TX 78665
Stoney Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Round Rock, Texas. This home contains hard surface flooring in the living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. The renovated kitchen comes with modern appliances and has plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as a breakfast nook. The open living room has plenty of windows to let in natural light as well as a fireplace to keep you warm. Master bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with a separate tub and shower. The fenced in backyard comes with a deck, perfect for entertaining guests. This house comes with a two car garage that contains plenty of storage space. Pets welcome!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 Lorson Loop have any available units?
1542 Lorson Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 Lorson Loop have?
Some of 1542 Lorson Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 Lorson Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1542 Lorson Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 Lorson Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1542 Lorson Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1542 Lorson Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1542 Lorson Loop offers parking.
Does 1542 Lorson Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 Lorson Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 Lorson Loop have a pool?
No, 1542 Lorson Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1542 Lorson Loop have accessible units?
No, 1542 Lorson Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 Lorson Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 Lorson Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

