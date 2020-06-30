1542 Lorson Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Round Rock, Texas. This home contains hard surface flooring in the living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. The renovated kitchen comes with modern appliances and has plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as a breakfast nook. The open living room has plenty of windows to let in natural light as well as a fireplace to keep you warm. Master bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with a separate tub and shower. The fenced in backyard comes with a deck, perfect for entertaining guests. This house comes with a two car garage that contains plenty of storage space. Pets welcome!

