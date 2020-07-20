All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1328 Lakeside Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1328 Lakeside Loop
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

1328 Lakeside Loop

1328 Lakeside Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1328 Lakeside Loop, Round Rock, TX 78665
Meadow Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1328 Lakeside Loop Available 07/15/19 Round Rock - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Meadow Lake Sundivision - Nice 4 bedroom home in Meadow Lake Subdivision. Vinyl planking in kitchen, breakfast area, and baths. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Huge master bedroom. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Home backs to green area. Close to park. Great value and location!

For more information or to schedule a showing call, text, or email us.

Have questions about qualifications? Let us know... If this home doesn't work for you we can locate other properties that will. Our experience and knowledge is free, let us help!!

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657
Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

(RLNE4286573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Lakeside Loop have any available units?
1328 Lakeside Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 1328 Lakeside Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Lakeside Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Lakeside Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Lakeside Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Lakeside Loop offer parking?
No, 1328 Lakeside Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Lakeside Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Lakeside Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Lakeside Loop have a pool?
No, 1328 Lakeside Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Lakeside Loop have accessible units?
No, 1328 Lakeside Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Lakeside Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Lakeside Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Lakeside Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Lakeside Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District