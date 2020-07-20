Amenities

1328 Lakeside Loop Available 07/15/19 Round Rock - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Meadow Lake Sundivision - Nice 4 bedroom home in Meadow Lake Subdivision. Vinyl planking in kitchen, breakfast area, and baths. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Huge master bedroom. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Home backs to green area. Close to park. Great value and location!



For more information or to schedule a showing call, text, or email us.



Have questions about qualifications? Let us know... If this home doesn't work for you we can locate other properties that will. Our experience and knowledge is free, let us help!!



