1305 Kenneys Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

SO MUCH SPACE IN ROUND ROCK! Four bedroom home has downstairs office/study that could be formal dining and additional bonus space upstairs. Stained concrete floor downstairs, great open layout, and fireplace provides a warm focal point to the large and inviting living room. Upstairs bonus space is the perfect spot for toys, second living area or game room. Master suite features tray ceiling and large walk-in closet. Huge backyard has a playset for the kiddos and plenty of room for running. Located off of Hwy 79 between IH35 and Loop 130 makes it a great location to get to loads of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Pets ok!