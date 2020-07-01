All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

1305 Kenneys Way

1305 Kenneys Way · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Kenneys Way, Round Rock, TX 78665
Pioneer Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
SO MUCH SPACE IN ROUND ROCK! Four bedroom home has downstairs office/study that could be formal dining and additional bonus space upstairs. Stained concrete floor downstairs, great open layout, and fireplace provides a warm focal point to the large and inviting living room. Upstairs bonus space is the perfect spot for toys, second living area or game room. Master suite features tray ceiling and large walk-in closet. Huge backyard has a playset for the kiddos and plenty of room for running. Located off of Hwy 79 between IH35 and Loop 130 makes it a great location to get to loads of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Kenneys Way have any available units?
1305 Kenneys Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Kenneys Way have?
Some of 1305 Kenneys Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Kenneys Way currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Kenneys Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Kenneys Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Kenneys Way is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Kenneys Way offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Kenneys Way offers parking.
Does 1305 Kenneys Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Kenneys Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Kenneys Way have a pool?
No, 1305 Kenneys Way does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Kenneys Way have accessible units?
No, 1305 Kenneys Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Kenneys Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Kenneys Way has units with dishwashers.

