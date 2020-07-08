All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
1233 Rainbow Parke Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

1233 Rainbow Parke Drive

1233 Rainbow Parke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Rainbow Parke Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665
Rainbow Parke

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and open kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in by the fireplace or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Gather and play in the upstairs oversized game room with 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive have any available units?
1233 Rainbow Parke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive have?
Some of 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Rainbow Parke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive offer parking?
No, 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive have a pool?
No, 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive have accessible units?
No, 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Rainbow Parke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

