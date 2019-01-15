1103 Hidden Valley Dr

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
In-Unit Washer & Dryer
Wired For Multiple Phone Lines
Breakfast Bars
Computer Alcoves
French Doors
Spacious Walk-In and Linen Closets
Frost-Free Refrigerators With Icemakers
Gas Fireplaces
Cable Ready With High-Speed Internet Available
Private Balcony Or Patio
Gas Cooking
Plush Wall-To-Wall Carpeting
Garden Soaking Tubs
Central Air Conditioning and Heating
Dishwashers and Disposals
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Pet-Friendly Community
Fitness Center With Cardio and Strength Equipment
Private Garages Available
Sand Volleyball Court
Wifi Access In Common Areas
Picnic Tables and Park Benches
Gated Entrance With Controlled Access
Resort-Style Pool
Children's Playground
Barbecue Grills
Package Acceptance Services