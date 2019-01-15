All apartments in Round Rock
1103 Hidden Valley Dr
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:58 PM

1103 Hidden Valley Dr

1103 Hidden Valley Drive · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1103 Hidden Valley Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
volleyball court
Apartment Amenities

In-Unit Washer & Dryer

Wired For Multiple Phone Lines

Breakfast Bars

Computer Alcoves

French Doors

Spacious Walk-In and Linen Closets

Frost-Free Refrigerators With Icemakers

Gas Fireplaces

Cable Ready With High-Speed Internet Available

Private Balcony Or Patio

Gas Cooking

Plush Wall-To-Wall Carpeting

Garden Soaking Tubs

Central Air Conditioning and Heating

Dishwashers and Disposals

Community Amenities

Pet-Friendly Community

Fitness Center With Cardio and Strength Equipment

Private Garages Available

Sand Volleyball Court

Wifi Access In Common Areas

Picnic Tables and Park Benches

Gated Entrance With Controlled Access

Resort-Style Pool

Children's Playground

Barbecue Grills

Package Acceptance Services

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Hidden Valley Dr have any available units?
1103 Hidden Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 Hidden Valley Dr have?
Some of 1103 Hidden Valley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Hidden Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Hidden Valley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Hidden Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 Hidden Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1103 Hidden Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Hidden Valley Dr does offer parking.
Does 1103 Hidden Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Hidden Valley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Hidden Valley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1103 Hidden Valley Dr has a pool.
Does 1103 Hidden Valley Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1103 Hidden Valley Dr has accessible units.
Does 1103 Hidden Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Hidden Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.
