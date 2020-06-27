1100 Kenney Fort Blvd

Amenities
Enjoy the indulgence of living in an upscale community with first-class amenities and an impeccable interior. Built in 2016, this community has all the modern features you're looking for. Inside you'll find ceiling fans, a fully-equipped kitchen with a microwave, track lighting, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer and plenty of storage space. The extraordinary amenities are steps from your front door and include a dog washing station, clubhouse, BBQ/picnic area, sand volleyball, business center, resort-pool, fitness center and a pet park. The complete apartment package, waiting for you! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.