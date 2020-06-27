All apartments in Round Rock
1100 Kenney Fort Blvd

1100 Kenney Fort Xing · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Kenney Fort Xing, Round Rock, TX 78665

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
Enjoy the indulgence of living in an upscale community with first-class amenities and an impeccable interior. Built in 2016, this community has all the modern features you're looking for. Inside you'll find ceiling fans, a fully-equipped kitchen with a microwave, track lighting, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer and plenty of storage space. The extraordinary amenities are steps from your front door and include a dog washing station, clubhouse, BBQ/picnic area, sand volleyball, business center, resort-pool, fitness center and a pet park. The complete apartment package, waiting for you! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd have any available units?
1100 Kenney Fort Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd have?
Some of 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Kenney Fort Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd offer parking?
No, 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd has a pool.
Does 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Kenney Fort Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
