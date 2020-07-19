Rent Calculator
Round Rock, TX
1019 Monadale Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1019 Monadale Trl
1019 Monadale Trl

No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Round Rock
Location
1019 Monadale Trl, Round Rock, TX 78664
Turtle Creek Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desired 2 Story Rental Close to Shopping, Dell, and Major Highway Systems. Monadale offers a Fridge,WASHER/DRYER. All Beds Up, Blinds, 1/2 Bath, Fenced Backyard & Community Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1019 Monadale Trl have any available units?
1019 Monadale Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1019 Monadale Trl have?
Some of 1019 Monadale Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1019 Monadale Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Monadale Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Monadale Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Monadale Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Monadale Trl offer parking?
No, 1019 Monadale Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Monadale Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Monadale Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Monadale Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1019 Monadale Trl has a pool.
Does 1019 Monadale Trl have accessible units?
No, 1019 Monadale Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Monadale Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Monadale Trl has units with dishwashers.
