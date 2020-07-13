279 Apartments for rent in Richardson, TX with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
112 Units Available
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1365 sqft
Welcome to Cue Galatyn Station Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Richardson, Texas! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
Lowest Greenville
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,223
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1241 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Route 75. Apartments feature surround sound systems, kitchen islands and open concept living areas. Amenities include an open courtyard with park access and a social lounge with game area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
26 Units Available
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,323
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1456 sqft
Only walking distance from a red DART train station, this luxury 5.4-acre apartment complex boasts stylish clubhouse, private courtyards, modern fitness center and coffee bar. Interiors feature stand-in showers and granite counters,
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
44 Units Available
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1470 sqft
Loft-style apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and abundant storage. Amenities include covered parking, 24-hour gym and pools. Steps from DART light rail station and close to the George Bush Tollway, I-75 and I-635.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
37 Units Available
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1100 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located near the shopping and dining of Northpark Center. Residents stay fit at the 24-hour gym, volleyball court and swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, grilling areas and outdoor lounge. Close to Bush Turnpike and the CityLine/Bush DART station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
$
23 Units Available
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,231
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1557 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, clubhouse and gym. Easy to get anywhere due to its adjacency to Highway 75 and Route 190. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
20 Units Available
Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,398
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1553 sqft
Situated close to Highway 190 and West Renner Road. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and ice maker. Community includes a pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Crowley Park
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,157
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1214 sqft
Located close to freeways US 75 and 190 as well as UT, shopping malls and restaurants. Full-size W/D connections, private patios/balconies and huge tubs. Media room, cafe and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
$
14 Units Available
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
955 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Spring Pointe is a pet-friendly community featuring newly renovated and spacious one bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
16 Units Available
Richardson Crossing
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1267 sqft
Attached garages and yards with select units. Other units feature upgraded appliances, spacious living quarters, two bathrooms, and new cabinets and countertops. Community amenities include a steam room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
29 Units Available
North College Park
The Beverly
900 Frances Way, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1114 sqft
The Beverly offers amazing quality in a beautiful environment! Convenient access to Central Express and the High Five puts the metroplex right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1163 sqft
Modern fitness center with TRX equipment, kettlebells. Golf simulator. Sparkling pool with sun shelf, brick tanning deck. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Walk to Arapaho Center Station for light rail access.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,191
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1755 sqft
Near Highway 75 and the George Bush Turnpike. This pet-friendly community offers upscale interiors with wood flooring, islands in the kitchen and granite countertops. On-site volleyball court, business center, dog park and theater.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cosmopolitan apartments in North Dallas. 1-3 bedroom townhomes available with attached garages, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Community has dry cleaning service and game room. Walking distance to shops and breweries.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
23 Units Available
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,659
1508 sqft
Luxury downtown Richmond apartments close to all the action. Rooms come with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Close to the University of Texas at Dallas.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
33 Units Available
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,311
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1443 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Reserve, life is layered with rich texture, sophistication, and youthful spirit.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
43 Units Available
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,289
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1433 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Earthy and modern, Jefferson Vantage is a refined lodge with a view.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1481 sqft
Homes feature USB ports and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the pool and cabana, social spaces and yoga lawn. Steps away from a DART stop. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
31 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
34 Units Available
Highland Terrace
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1244 sqft
Cozy homes with ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a wine room, fire pit and gym on-site. Close to Central Expressway and Heights Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
22 Units Available
Crowley Park
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1355 sqft
Conveniently located by President George Bush Turnpike. Residents have access to a fitness center, picnic area with grills, clubhouse, business center and green areas. Enjoy the privacy of personal balconies and patios.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
35 Units Available
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1339 sqft
At Arboretum Estates each apartment home has been designed to maximize space, efficiency and comfort. Located just minutes from Richardson's Telecom Corridor, residents can easily maneuver through the metroplex using access to I-635, US Hwy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Richardson, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richardson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

