226 Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX with garage
1 of 17
1 of 66
1 of 53
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 11
1 of 33
1 of 55
1 of 41
1 of 8
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 31
1 of 30
1 of 32
1 of 57
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 33
1 of 17
1 of 27
Why is it called "The Colony?" Here's an interesting tidbit about the name of this city: "The Colony" was chosen because "Colony" was already in use by another city.
Are you searching for a modern city with a small-town feel to call home? Look no further than The Colony, in Denton County, Texas. Named as one of Money magazine's top 50 best places to live in 2013 and Sports Illustrated's 50th Anniversary Sports Town of the United States in 2003, The Colony is definitely a top-notch place to look for rental property. As of the 2010 census, the population in this city was a sizable 36,328 residents. If you are looking for a 2-bedroom apartment, 1-bedroom apartment, or condo to rent, you've come to the right place in your search for quality rental properties. See more
The Colony apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.