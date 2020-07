Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Richardson Heights home is beautiful inside and outside. Mature trees, backyard pool, and open family room with fireplace make it a great place for your family and friends. Plantation shutters, hardwood floors, not your average light fixtures, and updated baths will win you over. Come take a look!