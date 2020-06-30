All apartments in Richardson
904 Sunningdale

904 Sunningdale · No Longer Available
Location

904 Sunningdale, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOUSE BEAUTIFUL!! As one of the bigger lots of the Richland Meadows community, this is a must see.!! This exceptional 4 bedroom 3 full baths, home featured with Stunning formals, living and dining at gorgeous tile entry. Spacious master bedroom with 2nd fireplace. 4th bedroom can be use as Mother in law suite. Great backyard with peach tree and nice landscaping in front with sprinkler system. Remote controlled gate in the back for access to attached 2-car garage. Great open family home, move in ready. Landlord provide Home Warranty. Tenant have to call directly for any repairs and pay the initial visit charge. HOA fee paid by landlord. Tenant have to maintain the yard by the gardener assigned by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Sunningdale have any available units?
904 Sunningdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Sunningdale have?
Some of 904 Sunningdale's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Sunningdale currently offering any rent specials?
904 Sunningdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Sunningdale pet-friendly?
No, 904 Sunningdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 904 Sunningdale offer parking?
Yes, 904 Sunningdale offers parking.
Does 904 Sunningdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Sunningdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Sunningdale have a pool?
No, 904 Sunningdale does not have a pool.
Does 904 Sunningdale have accessible units?
No, 904 Sunningdale does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Sunningdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Sunningdale has units with dishwashers.

