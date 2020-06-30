904 Sunningdale

Amenities

HOUSE BEAUTIFUL!! As one of the bigger lots of the Richland Meadows community, this is a must see.!! This exceptional 4 bedroom 3 full baths, home featured with Stunning formals, living and dining at gorgeous tile entry. Spacious master bedroom with 2nd fireplace. 4th bedroom can be use as Mother in law suite. Great backyard with peach tree and nice landscaping in front with sprinkler system. Remote controlled gate in the back for access to attached 2-car garage. Great open family home, move in ready. Landlord provide Home Warranty. Tenant have to call directly for any repairs and pay the initial visit charge. HOA fee paid by landlord. Tenant have to maintain the yard by the gardener assigned by the landlord.