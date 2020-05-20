814 Vinecrest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome Richardson home. Granite kitchen with drop down stainless venting system. Open living area to dining and kitchen. Double French doors that let the backyard be part of your home. Huge deck that spans the entire length of the back of the house. Private door from master to sit out and enjoy the evening stars or have a cup of coffee before your day gets started. 3 bedroom. 2 bath and 2 car garage. Available June 1.

Applicants must submit paystub, TAR application, copy of drivers license and $45 app fee. Credit will be checked, no evictions or broken leases.