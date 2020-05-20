All apartments in Richardson
Last updated April 25 2019 at 10:14 PM

814 Vinecrest Lane

814 Vinecrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

814 Vinecrest Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Richardson home. Granite kitchen with drop down stainless venting system. Open living area to dining and kitchen. Double French doors that let the backyard be part of your home. Huge deck that spans the entire length of the back of the house. Private door from master to sit out and enjoy the evening stars or have a cup of coffee before your day gets started. 3 bedroom. 2 bath and 2 car garage. Available June 1.
Applicants must submit paystub, TAR application, copy of drivers license and $45 app fee. Credit will be checked, no evictions or broken leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Vinecrest Lane have any available units?
814 Vinecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Vinecrest Lane have?
Some of 814 Vinecrest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Vinecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
814 Vinecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Vinecrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 814 Vinecrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 814 Vinecrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 814 Vinecrest Lane offers parking.
Does 814 Vinecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Vinecrest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Vinecrest Lane have a pool?
No, 814 Vinecrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 814 Vinecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 814 Vinecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Vinecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Vinecrest Lane has units with dishwashers.

