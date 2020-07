Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautifully remodeled home is in desirable Duck Creek . Granite in kitchen and all bathroom! Travertine floor in kitchen and bathroom! Wood floor whole house, vaulted ceiling and open floor plan. Plenty of room for entertaining in the large living area with a stunning brick fireplace. Lush green Backyard with Patio for entertainment! New Windows! New High efficient AC with Radiant Barrier! Viking Appliances! Walking to Huffhines Park! Pets case to case basis!