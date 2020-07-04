All apartments in Richardson
732 Plano Road N
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

732 Plano Road N

732 N Plano Rd · No Longer Available
Location

732 N Plano Rd, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
1 year old classy three story townhome for lease. Large open living room with real nailed down and wood stained hardwoods and electric fireplace with multi colors flame. The gourmet kitchen on the second level features a freestanding island with 3CM quartz countertops, professional styled 4 burner gas stove, microwave drawer and professional vent a hood all upgraded Whirlpool appliances. This state of the art home also includes a 15 seer HVAC, smart Schlage front door hardware and ring doorbell system. The oversized garage has a plug-in for electric cars. This complex is located at the crest of Duck Creek linear park and trail for off time enjoyment and stunning views. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Plano Road N have any available units?
732 Plano Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 Plano Road N have?
Some of 732 Plano Road N's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Plano Road N currently offering any rent specials?
732 Plano Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Plano Road N pet-friendly?
No, 732 Plano Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 732 Plano Road N offer parking?
Yes, 732 Plano Road N offers parking.
Does 732 Plano Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Plano Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Plano Road N have a pool?
No, 732 Plano Road N does not have a pool.
Does 732 Plano Road N have accessible units?
No, 732 Plano Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Plano Road N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 Plano Road N has units with dishwashers.

