732 Plano Road N

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

1 year old classy three story townhome for lease. Large open living room with real nailed down and wood stained hardwoods and electric fireplace with multi colors flame. The gourmet kitchen on the second level features a freestanding island with 3CM quartz countertops, professional styled 4 burner gas stove, microwave drawer and professional vent a hood all upgraded Whirlpool appliances. This state of the art home also includes a 15 seer HVAC, smart Schlage front door hardware and ring doorbell system. The oversized garage has a plug-in for electric cars. This complex is located at the crest of Duck Creek linear park and trail for off time enjoyment and stunning views. Close to shopping and restaurants.