Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:37 AM

727 Kingswood Avenue

727 Kingswood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

727 Kingswood Avenue, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
One of the ideal neighborhoods in the JJ Pearce High School District and down the street from UTD! Large family room with a fireplace and dining room off the kitchen offer easy entertaining. Granite in the kitchen with gas cooktop. Large master bedroom with shower in master bath. Pretty views of the back yard from the family room. Very private back yard with large deck. One small pet under 20 lbs is acceptable, but NO CATS! Washer and dryer will be available for tenant to use but will not be replaced or repaired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Kingswood Avenue have any available units?
727 Kingswood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Kingswood Avenue have?
Some of 727 Kingswood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Kingswood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
727 Kingswood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Kingswood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 Kingswood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 727 Kingswood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 727 Kingswood Avenue offers parking.
Does 727 Kingswood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Kingswood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Kingswood Avenue have a pool?
No, 727 Kingswood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 727 Kingswood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 727 Kingswood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Kingswood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Kingswood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

