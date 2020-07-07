727 Kingswood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

One of the ideal neighborhoods in the JJ Pearce High School District and down the street from UTD! Large family room with a fireplace and dining room off the kitchen offer easy entertaining. Granite in the kitchen with gas cooktop. Large master bedroom with shower in master bath. Pretty views of the back yard from the family room. Very private back yard with large deck. One small pet under 20 lbs is acceptable, but NO CATS! Washer and dryer will be available for tenant to use but will not be replaced or repaired.