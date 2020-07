Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Richardson Heights Gem. Pearce HS. Nicely updated ranch style home in West Richardson, just minutes from UTD, shopping and restaurants in addition to major highways such as 190, 75 and 635. This 1960s home was recently renovated with new cabinets, sparkling white quartz countertops, new tile and carpet flooring, new ss appliances, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, garage motor, paint throughout and much more.