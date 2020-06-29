All apartments in Richardson
715 Westwood Drive

715 Westwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

715 Westwood Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Heights Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SELLER FINANCING AVAILABLE or LEASE WITH ABILITY TO PURCHASE. Fantastic Pier & Beam Bungalow in Prime West Richardson Location lets you enjoy the best of this Old Fashioned Neighborhood plus the Energy of an Upbeat Urban Vibe! Bright Magazine-Worthy Kitchen, Original Oak Hardwoods, Updated Energy Efficient Windows, Updated Electric Panel & Service Mast, Neighbor-Friendly Front Porch & Large Flagstone Patio! New Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included! Front entry garage gives you an Extra-Large Back Yard, & you can walk right through your back gate to Heigts Elementary School & Playground. Close to Alamo Draft House, Heights Rec Center & Commuter-Easy DART Stop. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Westwood Drive have any available units?
715 Westwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Westwood Drive have?
Some of 715 Westwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Westwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
715 Westwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Westwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Westwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 715 Westwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 715 Westwood Drive offers parking.
Does 715 Westwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Westwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Westwood Drive have a pool?
No, 715 Westwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 715 Westwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 715 Westwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Westwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Westwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

