715 Westwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SELLER FINANCING AVAILABLE or LEASE WITH ABILITY TO PURCHASE. Fantastic Pier & Beam Bungalow in Prime West Richardson Location lets you enjoy the best of this Old Fashioned Neighborhood plus the Energy of an Upbeat Urban Vibe! Bright Magazine-Worthy Kitchen, Original Oak Hardwoods, Updated Energy Efficient Windows, Updated Electric Panel & Service Mast, Neighbor-Friendly Front Porch & Large Flagstone Patio! New Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included! Front entry garage gives you an Extra-Large Back Yard, & you can walk right through your back gate to Heigts Elementary School & Playground. Close to Alamo Draft House, Heights Rec Center & Commuter-Easy DART Stop. Pets considered on a case by case basis.