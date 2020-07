Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated home nestled in Richardson Heights. Neutral colors, lots of natural light, wood floors, and so much more. Kitchen is open with island, glass subway tile backsplash, tons of cabinets, updated hardware, granite countertops, and gas range. Guest bathroom has huge jet tub and master has walk in shower. All rooms are good size and backyard offers nice patio with wood fence. Very clean and bright. A must see. Close to UTD, Statefarm Cityline, Fossil, restaurants, and shopping.