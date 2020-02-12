All apartments in Richardson
620 Royal Crest Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

620 Royal Crest Dr

620 Royal Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

620 Royal Crest Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
media room
The property is a 2 story duplex with 3 bed and 1.5 baths. Approx 1350 sqft of living space with a unique layout that is a must see. The unit has a large private backyard that is great for entertaining and pets. It also has central AC/heater with washer and dryer connections. A carport and a drive way that you can park 3 cars in total. Street parking is also available in front of the unit.
The property is located in a quiet neighborhood that is close to freeway 635, freeway 75, Buddhist temple, Churches, Mosque, the China Town in Richardson, University (UTD), Richland College, Walmart, Movie theater, walking distance to Terrace Park and so much more!
Please text 949-501-2812 between 9:30 AM-9:00PM for info and viewing.

No evictions, broken leases or criminal history.

First month's rent, security deposit, and pet deposit due upon executed lease.

(RLNE5661088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Royal Crest Dr have any available units?
620 Royal Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Royal Crest Dr have?
Some of 620 Royal Crest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Royal Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
620 Royal Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Royal Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Royal Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 620 Royal Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 620 Royal Crest Dr offers parking.
Does 620 Royal Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Royal Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Royal Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 620 Royal Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 620 Royal Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 620 Royal Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Royal Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Royal Crest Dr has units with dishwashers.

