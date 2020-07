Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Richardson, TX! The home features beautiful hard surface flooring downstairs with a spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Cozy fireplace in the main living room excellent for staying toasty in the winter months. Private fenced in backyard perfect for relaxing in the evenings and entertaining. Cats Ok! 2 pets max.