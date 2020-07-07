614 Twilight Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE! Beautiful 1 story home in Richardson ISD! This home features a large open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal dining room & 2 huge living areas with double sided stone fireplace that leads out to backyard with french doors. Gourmet kitchen features double ovens, 6 burner cook top, gorgeous granite counters, built in desk & breakfast area & huge pantry with storage closet! Master bedroom features a luxurious bath with granite counters, dual sinks, over sized seated shower & large walk in closet. Relaxing backyard features a beautiful 2 tier stone patio with furniture, built in grill, & water feature that is perfect for entertaining. This home includes fridge, washer & dryer!