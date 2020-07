Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities

Have you been searching for a spectacular home that has lots of windows and natural light? This stunning home has Location and paradise all in one. Mid Century Modern home in highly sought after Canyon Creek Estates. Unique architectural details accent open living and separate private Master. Less than a mile from UTD, this charming one-story home is packed with amenities.