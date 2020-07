Amenities

patio / balcony parking microwave carpet refrigerator

Super clean 3 bed,2 bath home with great layout, ready for move in now. Recent paint flooring and carpet. Two living areas, one dining. Large yard.

Quick access to 75 Central, George Bush Toll and 635. Convenient to all nearby dining and retail off Campbell & Coit.

Convenient to Great schools as well, walking distance to Northrich Elementary.