Beautifully updated 3-bedroom 2-bath 2-car garage half-duplex in Richardson. New carpet. Granite counters. Fresh paint. Plantation shutters. Jet tub in master suite with plenty of closets. Paneling and skylight in living room. Split bedrooms. Utility has room for extra fridge or freezer. Private courtyard. Convenient location to US-75, I-635, Richland College, restaurants, and shopping. Please see leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk.