Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated carpet oven refrigerator

Such a neat home with so many extra touches. Updated carpet, fixtures, kitchen, bathroom...the works. Kitchen is very unique and opens up to the living area. Home comes with washer, dryer, & refrigerator. Perfect for the person who is leaving there updated apartment and wants an updated home. RISD schools and close to 75, George Bush, Statefarm Cityline, UTD, restaurants, and shopping.