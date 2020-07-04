4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

This is the home you've been waiting for situated in an excellent location within a block from Stinson Elementary and Park. Upon entering you'll notice the high ceilings, split formals and extensive hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen overlooks the family room and features beautiful granite counter-tops, gas cook-top and ample space for preparing meals with a center island. Light and bright living area has wall of windows with views of the backyard and a warm and inviting wood burning fireplace. Private master suite is thoughtfully located on the first floor. Enjoy the spacious updated game room with plenty of room to entertain family and friends. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.