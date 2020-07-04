All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:19 PM

4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail

4116 Elk Springs Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4116 Elk Springs Trail, Richardson, TX 75082
Creek Hollow Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
This is the home you've been waiting for situated in an excellent location within a block from Stinson Elementary and Park. Upon entering you'll notice the high ceilings, split formals and extensive hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen overlooks the family room and features beautiful granite counter-tops, gas cook-top and ample space for preparing meals with a center island. Light and bright living area has wall of windows with views of the backyard and a warm and inviting wood burning fireplace. Private master suite is thoughtfully located on the first floor. Enjoy the spacious updated game room with plenty of room to entertain family and friends. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail have any available units?
4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail have?
Some of 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail offers parking.
Does 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail have a pool?
No, 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail have accessible units?
No, 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 ELK SPRINGS Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District