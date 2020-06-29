407 S Weatherred Drive

Amenities
SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY 3-6 MONTHS. Property will then be listed for sale.
Beautifully Updated 4 bedroom home in Richardson Heights! * Darling city park across the street * Kitchen has Granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, & New cabinets * Huge gameroom & 2 additional living areas * Exterior updates include Brand New Windows, Roof, Gutters & Fresh paint *
