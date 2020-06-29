All apartments in Richardson
407 S Weatherred Drive
407 S Weatherred Drive

407 South Weatherred Drive · No Longer Available
Location

407 South Weatherred Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY 3-6 MONTHS. Property will then be listed for sale.
Beautifully Updated 4 bedroom home in Richardson Heights! * Darling city park across the street * Kitchen has Granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, & New cabinets * Huge gameroom & 2 additional living areas * Exterior updates include Brand New Windows, Roof, Gutters & Fresh paint *
There is still time for you to get into a new home before Christmas! But you need to act quickly. Come take a look at this one soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 S Weatherred Drive have any available units?
407 S Weatherred Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 S Weatherred Drive have?
Some of 407 S Weatherred Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 S Weatherred Drive currently offering any rent specials?
407 S Weatherred Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S Weatherred Drive pet-friendly?
No, 407 S Weatherred Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 407 S Weatherred Drive offer parking?
Yes, 407 S Weatherred Drive offers parking.
Does 407 S Weatherred Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 S Weatherred Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S Weatherred Drive have a pool?
No, 407 S Weatherred Drive does not have a pool.
Does 407 S Weatherred Drive have accessible units?
No, 407 S Weatherred Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S Weatherred Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 S Weatherred Drive has units with dishwashers.

