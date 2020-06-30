407 E Tyler Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 50's ranch style home, on a large third of an acre lot under a canopy of beautiful trees. This complete, permitted remodel features an updated palette and modern conveniences and is ready for a young family looking for a home with room to grow and low maintenance. Every surface of the home has been replaced or painted. New windows, new electrical, new plumbing, new appliances, new insulation, new hot water heater, new bathrooms and fixtures, new hardware, new lighting, new roof, new gutters, new driveway, and even a new fireplace mantel ready for a family that can use the utility a four bedroom, three bath home can provide.