All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 407 E Tyler Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
407 E Tyler Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:48 PM

407 E Tyler Street

407 East Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

407 East Tyler Street, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 50's ranch style home, on a large third of an acre lot under a canopy of beautiful trees. This complete, permitted remodel features an updated palette and modern conveniences and is ready for a young family looking for a home with room to grow and low maintenance. Every surface of the home has been replaced or painted. New windows, new electrical, new plumbing, new appliances, new insulation, new hot water heater, new bathrooms and fixtures, new hardware, new lighting, new roof, new gutters, new driveway, and even a new fireplace mantel ready for a family that can use the utility a four bedroom, three bath home can provide.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 E Tyler Street have any available units?
407 E Tyler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 E Tyler Street have?
Some of 407 E Tyler Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 E Tyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 E Tyler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 E Tyler Street pet-friendly?
No, 407 E Tyler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 407 E Tyler Street offer parking?
No, 407 E Tyler Street does not offer parking.
Does 407 E Tyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 E Tyler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 E Tyler Street have a pool?
No, 407 E Tyler Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 E Tyler Street have accessible units?
No, 407 E Tyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 E Tyler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 E Tyler Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District