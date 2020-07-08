All apartments in Richardson
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:38 PM

3617 Gloucester Road

3617 Gloucester Road · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Gloucester Road, Richardson, TX 75082
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
dog park
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
game room
pool
Brand New house in Gated Community - Ingram Terrace. Exemplary PLANO ISD ! First Floor Master & Study. 3 Beds, Gameroom, & Media up. Gourmet Kitchen has 6 burner cooktop, wonderful large island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and double ovens. Community Pool is just a few steps out the front of the house. Dog Park and Green space across from Schell Elementary School. Easy Access for entertainment, shopping, restaurants, Richardson Breckinridge Park, and George Bush TPK ,Hwy 78 & US 75 Central Expressway, very Convenient Location! This is a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

