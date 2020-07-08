3617 Gloucester Road

Amenities

Brand New house in Gated Community - Ingram Terrace. Exemplary PLANO ISD ! First Floor Master & Study. 3 Beds, Gameroom, & Media up. Gourmet Kitchen has 6 burner cooktop, wonderful large island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and double ovens. Community Pool is just a few steps out the front of the house. Dog Park and Green space across from Schell Elementary School. Easy Access for entertainment, shopping, restaurants, Richardson Breckinridge Park, and George Bush TPK ,Hwy 78 & US 75 Central Expressway, very Convenient Location! This is a Must See!