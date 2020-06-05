All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 333 Melrose #33D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
333 Melrose #33D
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:28 PM

333 Melrose #33D

333 Melrose Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

333 Melrose Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
Townhouse For Lease in Richardson - Spacious 2 large bedrooms 2.5 baths with a fireplace in a beautiful well maintained community with pool. Open floor plan with bamboo floor. Plenty closets. Full size washer & dryer area, breakfast bar, additional customized Asian style kitchen & open patio. Minutes from shopping, entertainment, hospital and UTD. Quick access to highway 75 & 190.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click View Details for more information, then click Contact Us to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4090110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Melrose #33D have any available units?
333 Melrose #33D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Melrose #33D have?
Some of 333 Melrose #33D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Melrose #33D currently offering any rent specials?
333 Melrose #33D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Melrose #33D pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Melrose #33D is pet friendly.
Does 333 Melrose #33D offer parking?
No, 333 Melrose #33D does not offer parking.
Does 333 Melrose #33D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Melrose #33D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Melrose #33D have a pool?
Yes, 333 Melrose #33D has a pool.
Does 333 Melrose #33D have accessible units?
No, 333 Melrose #33D does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Melrose #33D have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Melrose #33D does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District