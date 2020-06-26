All apartments in Richardson
3117 Cedar Ridge Drive

3117 Cedar Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3117 Cedar Ridge Drive, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spectacular custom in prestigious gated Woods of Spring Creek shows like a model. Transitional home conveniently located in Collin County, Plano ISD, near Bush & Renner, Breckenridge & City Line. Porte-cochère, sweeping staircase, iron balusters, crown moldings, 8-ft doors, high ceilings, lots of storage & sunlight & other features. Master retreat w sitting area, bay windows, dual sinks, separate shower, large jetted tub and huge WIC. Beautiful open kitchen & breakfast nook allow for family room gatherings by the cozy fireplace. Downstairs 5th bed -study option has full bath. 3 large upstairs bedrooms, grand sized media & game rooms made for entertaining. Home is also for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive have any available units?
3117 Cedar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Cedar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 Cedar Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

