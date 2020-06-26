3117 Cedar Ridge Drive

Amenities

Spectacular custom in prestigious gated Woods of Spring Creek shows like a model. Transitional home conveniently located in Collin County, Plano ISD, near Bush & Renner, Breckenridge & City Line. Porte-cochère, sweeping staircase, iron balusters, crown moldings, 8-ft doors, high ceilings, lots of storage & sunlight & other features. Master retreat w sitting area, bay windows, dual sinks, separate shower, large jetted tub and huge WIC. Beautiful open kitchen & breakfast nook allow for family room gatherings by the cozy fireplace. Downstairs 5th bed -study option has full bath. 3 large upstairs bedrooms, grand sized media & game rooms made for entertaining. Home is also for sale