All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
3109 Cedar Ridge Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:20 PM

3109 Cedar Ridge Drive

3109 Cedar Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3109 Cedar Ridge Drive, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful executive Custom Built Shaddock home in the highly desired neighborhood of the Woods of Spring Creek in Richardson and Plano school district. Featuring a spacious entry opening up to a showcase living room, formal dining and Gourmet custom kitchen. This home features 5 Bedrooms 2 living areas, with media and game room. Perfect for those who love to entertain. Large study located in the front of the home great for those who work from home and need tranquil work space. Back yard features outdoor living with a beautiful swimming pool covered patio. Easy access to major highways, restaurants, shopping and only 20 minutes to the downtown Dallas area. See Private remarks for all lease applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive have any available units?
3109 Cedar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Cedar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District