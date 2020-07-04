3109 Cedar Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful executive Custom Built Shaddock home in the highly desired neighborhood of the Woods of Spring Creek in Richardson and Plano school district. Featuring a spacious entry opening up to a showcase living room, formal dining and Gourmet custom kitchen. This home features 5 Bedrooms 2 living areas, with media and game room. Perfect for those who love to entertain. Large study located in the front of the home great for those who work from home and need tranquil work space. Back yard features outdoor living with a beautiful swimming pool covered patio. Easy access to major highways, restaurants, shopping and only 20 minutes to the downtown Dallas area. See Private remarks for all lease applications.