Richardson, TX
310 Candlewood Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

310 Candlewood Place

310 Candlewood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

310 Candlewood Pl, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 1.14.2019 you will get 30 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the admin fee if you apply the same day that you view the home!**

Attractive 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,651 sq ft duplex in Richardson! Living room with vaulted ceiling, wood floors and charming brick fireplace. Wet bar in living area with built in shelves. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter tops! Breakfast area off of kitchen. Backyard with pathway to carport. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Candlewood Place have any available units?
310 Candlewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Candlewood Place have?
Some of 310 Candlewood Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Candlewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
310 Candlewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Candlewood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Candlewood Place is pet friendly.
Does 310 Candlewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 310 Candlewood Place offers parking.
Does 310 Candlewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Candlewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Candlewood Place have a pool?
No, 310 Candlewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 310 Candlewood Place have accessible units?
No, 310 Candlewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Candlewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Candlewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.

