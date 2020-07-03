307 Centennial Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Over 3000 sq ft of comfort and exquisite living in highly sought after Richardson neighborhood. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, single story traditional home with ample closet and storage space. Enjoy your summer days in and around the fabulous pool in the backyard and enjoy its views from the upgraded sun room with its own AC unit. Large master bedroom with sitting area, fireplace and a large bathroom with jetted tub and skylights, other bedrooms are split for privacy. Conveniently located a few minutes drive from major highway to the DFW Airport, Dallas downtown, University of Texas at Dallas, major employers and attractions. Walking distance away from restaurants and shopping.