307 Centennial Boulevard
Last updated March 7 2020 at 11:00 AM

307 Centennial Boulevard

307 Centennial Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

307 Centennial Boulevard, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Over 3000 sq ft of comfort and exquisite living in highly sought after Richardson neighborhood. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, single story traditional home with ample closet and storage space. Enjoy your summer days in and around the fabulous pool in the backyard and enjoy its views from the upgraded sun room with its own AC unit. Large master bedroom with sitting area, fireplace and a large bathroom with jetted tub and skylights, other bedrooms are split for privacy. Conveniently located a few minutes drive from major highway to the DFW Airport, Dallas downtown, University of Texas at Dallas, major employers and attractions. Walking distance away from restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Centennial Boulevard have any available units?
307 Centennial Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Centennial Boulevard have?
Some of 307 Centennial Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Centennial Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
307 Centennial Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Centennial Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 307 Centennial Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 307 Centennial Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 307 Centennial Boulevard offers parking.
Does 307 Centennial Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Centennial Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Centennial Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 307 Centennial Boulevard has a pool.
Does 307 Centennial Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 307 Centennial Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Centennial Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Centennial Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

