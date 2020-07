Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 stories house with front garage. Most desirable floor plan with soaring ceilings, light and bright. 3 bedrooms, 2 livings, 2.5 bath with wet bar. Big windows in family room and closets with convenient slide doors.

Beautiful laminated wood floor and gorgeous landscaping. Covered porch with sky light in back yard. Pet friendly. Plano ISD. Club house and community swimming pool. Easy access to George Bush HWY. Ready to move in. You must see!