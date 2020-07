Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready with Nice Open Plan on Culdesac Lot with Larger Yard. Just Painted, New Master Bath Shower & Tile, Carpet & Wood Style Flooring, New Blinds, Roof & Fence Feb 2013. Close to Highways, Shopping, Breckenridge Park and Elementary is Couple of Streets over. Come see you wont be disappointed and will not last long in this highly desired area. Plano ISD schools.