2901 Glenwood Springs Court

A rare opportunity for a short term 6-12 month lease of this beautiful home in Knolls at Breckinridge on large cul-de-sac lot. Owner will do 12 or more months @ $3,000 per month or 6-11 months @$3300 per month. Open layout with large rooms, master, study & guest bdrm down. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms, large open game room and huge media-bonus room. Storage abounds in large closets throughout the home. Walking distance to beautiful community pool, 415 acre Breckinridge Park and Stinson Elementary. Conveniently located near I-190, I-75 and Firewheel Town Center. Acclaimed Plano ISD!! No smokers and pets case by case with deposit. Must meet acceptable credit & background checks.