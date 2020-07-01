All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2901 Glenwood Springs Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2901 Glenwood Springs Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2901 Glenwood Springs Court

2901 Glenwood Springs Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2901 Glenwood Springs Court, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
A rare opportunity for a short term 6-12 month lease of this beautiful home in Knolls at Breckinridge on large cul-de-sac lot. Owner will do 12 or more months @ $3,000 per month or 6-11 months @$3300 per month. Open layout with large rooms, master, study & guest bdrm down. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms, large open game room and huge media-bonus room. Storage abounds in large closets throughout the home. Walking distance to beautiful community pool, 415 acre Breckinridge Park and Stinson Elementary. Conveniently located near I-190, I-75 and Firewheel Town Center. Acclaimed Plano ISD!! No smokers and pets case by case with deposit. Must meet acceptable credit & background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Glenwood Springs Court have any available units?
2901 Glenwood Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Glenwood Springs Court have?
Some of 2901 Glenwood Springs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Glenwood Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Glenwood Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Glenwood Springs Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Glenwood Springs Court is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Glenwood Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Glenwood Springs Court offers parking.
Does 2901 Glenwood Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Glenwood Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Glenwood Springs Court have a pool?
Yes, 2901 Glenwood Springs Court has a pool.
Does 2901 Glenwood Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 2901 Glenwood Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Glenwood Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Glenwood Springs Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District