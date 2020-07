Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

EXCELLENT HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION. THIS SPACIOUS HOME FEATURES A GREAT OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH MASTER AND STUDY DOWN WITH THREE BEDROOMS AND GAMEROOM UP. CERAMIC TILE FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL DOUBLE CONVECTION OVEN, CUSTOM PAINT COLORS, CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS. LOTS OF CLOSET AND STORAGE SPACE THOUGHOUT WITH CUSTOM SHELVES IN MASTER CLOSET AND LARGE CLOSET UNDER STAIRS. OUTSIDE BOASTS LARGE OPEN PATIO W C-TILES. BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD.