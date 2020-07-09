All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2600 Fairfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2600 Fairfield Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:04 AM

2600 Fairfield Drive

2600 Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2600 Fairfield Drive, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Bright and spacious 5 bedroom home on corner lot in Plano ISD surrounded by mature and exquisite landscaping. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor. French doors separate the private study which has solid wood, built-in cabinets. Kitchen is open to living room, has a large center island, and the open concept is perfect for large gatherings. Downstairs guest suite includes individual full bath with walk-in shower. Master bedroom has updated flooring and bay windows. Master bathroom has stunning granite counter tops, garden tub, and a custom stone walk-in shower. Second story has 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a large game room with attached media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Fairfield Drive have any available units?
2600 Fairfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Fairfield Drive have?
Some of 2600 Fairfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Fairfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Fairfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Fairfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Fairfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2600 Fairfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Fairfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2600 Fairfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Fairfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Fairfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2600 Fairfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Fairfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2600 Fairfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Fairfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Fairfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District