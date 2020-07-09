2600 Fairfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite media room

Bright and spacious 5 bedroom home on corner lot in Plano ISD surrounded by mature and exquisite landscaping. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor. French doors separate the private study which has solid wood, built-in cabinets. Kitchen is open to living room, has a large center island, and the open concept is perfect for large gatherings. Downstairs guest suite includes individual full bath with walk-in shower. Master bedroom has updated flooring and bay windows. Master bathroom has stunning granite counter tops, garden tub, and a custom stone walk-in shower. Second story has 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a large game room with attached media room.