Richardson, TX
2503 Little Creek Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:50 AM

2503 Little Creek Drive

2503 Little Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2503 Little Creek Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Breathtaking mid-century modern in highly desired Canyon Creek. Perfect blend of today’s contemporary and modern finishes while staying true to the character of the home. Canyon Creek is one of DFW's most established neighborhoods and an extremely sought after area. Boasting a gourmet kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a commercial size range (48 inch span), large family island with wet bar beverage center. The spa-like master bathroom has 2 large rain showers. New hardwood floors in addition to refurbished brick floors in family and living room with a fresh coat of paint outside. New HVAC, 8 foot privacy fence and new roof. Bring your ideas to the table to make this house your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Little Creek Drive have any available units?
2503 Little Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Little Creek Drive have?
Some of 2503 Little Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Little Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Little Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Little Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Little Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2503 Little Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 2503 Little Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2503 Little Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Little Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Little Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2503 Little Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Little Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2503 Little Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Little Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Little Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

