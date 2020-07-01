2503 Little Creek Drive

Amenities

Breathtaking mid-century modern in highly desired Canyon Creek. Perfect blend of today’s contemporary and modern finishes while staying true to the character of the home. Canyon Creek is one of DFW's most established neighborhoods and an extremely sought after area. Boasting a gourmet kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a commercial size range (48 inch span), large family island with wet bar beverage center. The spa-like master bathroom has 2 large rain showers. New hardwood floors in addition to refurbished brick floors in family and living room with a fresh coat of paint outside. New HVAC, 8 foot privacy fence and new roof. Bring your ideas to the table to make this house your home.