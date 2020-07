Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate updated home in a prestigious area of Richardson. Updated wood floors, carpet, granite counter tops, double oven in eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom with french doors opening up to patio and pool. A quiet tree lined neighborhood with a sparkling in ground pool surrounded by a 8ft tall fence. Monthly pool services included. Bedroom 4 can be used as study or office. Large family room with fireplace. Refrigerator included.