Many Updates have been done in the last 2 or 3 years. NO SHOWING UNTIL AT LEAST touch up PAINT AND CARPET is ready and IN PLACE OR FINISHED.Very cute duplex with three bedrooms! Large family room has wood burning fireplace. Great kitchen with huge sky light for natural lighting. Semi formal dining area! Big master bedroom suite opens to privacy fenced back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2102 Auburn Drive have any available units?
2102 Auburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Auburn Drive have?
Some of 2102 Auburn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Auburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Auburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.