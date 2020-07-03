All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2102 Auburn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2102 Auburn Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:12 PM

2102 Auburn Drive

2102 Auburn Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2102 Auburn Dr, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Many Updates have been done in the last 2 or 3 years. NO SHOWING UNTIL AT LEAST touch up PAINT AND CARPET is ready and IN PLACE OR FINISHED.Very cute duplex with three bedrooms! Large family room has wood burning fireplace. Great kitchen with huge sky light for natural lighting. Semi formal dining area! Big master bedroom suite opens to privacy fenced back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Auburn Drive have any available units?
2102 Auburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Auburn Drive have?
Some of 2102 Auburn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Auburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Auburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Auburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Auburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2102 Auburn Drive offer parking?
No, 2102 Auburn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2102 Auburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Auburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Auburn Drive have a pool?
No, 2102 Auburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Auburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2102 Auburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Auburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Auburn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District