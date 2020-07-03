2102 Auburn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

Many Updates have been done in the last 2 or 3 years. NO SHOWING UNTIL AT LEAST touch up PAINT AND CARPET is ready and IN PLACE OR FINISHED.Very cute duplex with three bedrooms! Large family room has wood burning fireplace. Great kitchen with huge sky light for natural lighting. Semi formal dining area! Big master bedroom suite opens to privacy fenced back yard!