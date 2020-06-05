All apartments in Richardson
2034 Cap Rock Drive
2034 Cap Rock Drive

2034 Cap Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2034 Cap Rock Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE TO SHOW NOW! Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Prairie Creek home. Open floor plan with 2 living areas, dining and kitchen. Large windows allowing for tons of natural light. Kitchen is complete with granite countertops, electric cooktop, double sink, dishwasher, and appliances. Bedrooms are all generous in size with the master and master bath to the rear of the home. Spacious backyard with patio and two car garage. Available now for immediate move in. $40 application fee, copies of recent pay and written application required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

