2034 Cap Rock Drive

AVAILABLE TO SHOW NOW! Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Prairie Creek home. Open floor plan with 2 living areas, dining and kitchen. Large windows allowing for tons of natural light. Kitchen is complete with granite countertops, electric cooktop, double sink, dishwasher, and appliances. Bedrooms are all generous in size with the master and master bath to the rear of the home. Spacious backyard with patio and two car garage. Available now for immediate move in. $40 application fee, copies of recent pay and written application required.