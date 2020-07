Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this beautifully maintained property within Richardson ISD! This home sits in a quiet neighborhood minutes down the street from State Farm HQ and highway 75. The new residents of this home will enjoy the great features throughout such as a remodeled kitchen, over sized master bedroom and hardwood floors throughout.