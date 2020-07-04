1904 J J Pearce Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Explicit Modern Home in Richardson. Located 15 minutes from University of Texas at Dallas, 30 Minutes from Deep Ellum, 30 Minutes from the Star in Frisco. Highly desirable location just minutes away from major highways 75 and 635, with everything you need near.



This home is 4 Bedroom, 2 Full baths, 2 Door Garage, completed with detail. Pictures do not justify its details. Vinyl floors, Granite throughout the home, Frameless shower doors, everything is Energy efficient from lights to the windows. All-new stainless steel appliances, with a huge backyard.