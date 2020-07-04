1824 Sara Lane

Amenities

Charming property for lease in the quiet neighborhood of Richardson's University Estates with a recently resurfaced pool & covered patio! Enjoy the spacious living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace, and view of the lush backyard! Great sized master bedroom with hardwoods, walk-in closet, and master bath with dual sinks & a vanity sitting area. Both additional bedrooms have hardwood flooring, and one of the rooms has built-in shelves. Full bath with dual sinks & great cabinet space. Kitchen overlooks the beautiful backyard, has a gas cooktop, vent hood, wood countertop, SS oven, and refrigerator and microwave are included in the lease. Dining room with a built-in desk just beside the kitchen! Must see!