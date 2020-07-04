All apartments in Richardson
1824 Sara Lane
1824 Sara Lane

1824 Sara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Sara Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming property for lease in the quiet neighborhood of Richardson's University Estates with a recently resurfaced pool & covered patio! Enjoy the spacious living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace, and view of the lush backyard! Great sized master bedroom with hardwoods, walk-in closet, and master bath with dual sinks & a vanity sitting area. Both additional bedrooms have hardwood flooring, and one of the rooms has built-in shelves. Full bath with dual sinks & great cabinet space. Kitchen overlooks the beautiful backyard, has a gas cooktop, vent hood, wood countertop, SS oven, and refrigerator and microwave are included in the lease. Dining room with a built-in desk just beside the kitchen! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Sara Lane have any available units?
1824 Sara Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 Sara Lane have?
Some of 1824 Sara Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Sara Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Sara Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Sara Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Sara Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1824 Sara Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Sara Lane offers parking.
Does 1824 Sara Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 Sara Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Sara Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1824 Sara Lane has a pool.
Does 1824 Sara Lane have accessible units?
No, 1824 Sara Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Sara Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Sara Lane has units with dishwashers.

