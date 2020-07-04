1816 Wyndcliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity in highly sought after 36 hole golf course community. Near City Line Development, Whole Foods, Dart Rail and Methodist Hosp. Recent major renovation including new porcelain travertine floors, new windows, Kitchen remodel including appliances, granite kitchen counter tops and designer back splash, kitchen cabinet restoration, new lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Bright open floor plan with two large living areas. Lovely formal dining room. Master suite has large master bath with two walk in closets, separate tub and shower. Great walking neighborhood with several parks and open areas. Ranked one of the best communities in North Texas. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED. NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.