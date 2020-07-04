All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:12 PM

1816 Wyndcliff Drive

1816 Wyndcliffe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Wyndcliffe Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Fairways of Sherrill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity in highly sought after 36 hole golf course community. Near City Line Development, Whole Foods, Dart Rail and Methodist Hosp. Recent major renovation including new porcelain travertine floors, new windows, Kitchen remodel including appliances, granite kitchen counter tops and designer back splash, kitchen cabinet restoration, new lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Bright open floor plan with two large living areas. Lovely formal dining room. Master suite has large master bath with two walk in closets, separate tub and shower. Great walking neighborhood with several parks and open areas. Ranked one of the best communities in North Texas. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED. NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Wyndcliff Drive have any available units?
1816 Wyndcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Wyndcliff Drive have?
Some of 1816 Wyndcliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Wyndcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Wyndcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Wyndcliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Wyndcliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1816 Wyndcliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Wyndcliff Drive offers parking.
Does 1816 Wyndcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Wyndcliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Wyndcliff Drive have a pool?
No, 1816 Wyndcliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Wyndcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1816 Wyndcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Wyndcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Wyndcliff Drive has units with dishwashers.

